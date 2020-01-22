Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 702,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $894.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 488,799 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.