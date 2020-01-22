Hudock Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

