Hudock Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.0% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

