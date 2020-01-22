Hudock Capital Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $332.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $262.26 and a twelve month high of $333.65.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

