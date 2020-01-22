Hudock Capital Group LLC Sells 4,073 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 780,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

