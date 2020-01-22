Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 16,440,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

