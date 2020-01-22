HyperCash Price Tops $1.44 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00016576 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Allcoin, ZB.COM and TOPBTC. HyperCash has a market cap of $63.89 million and $15.55 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,489,542 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Cryptopia, OKEx, TOPBTC, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

