IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $272.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $195.73 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.