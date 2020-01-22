IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given a $154.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

IBM (NYSE:IBM) received a $154.00 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBM. UBS Group cut shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of IBM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.13.

IBM traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,904,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

