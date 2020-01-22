IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,234,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,276. IBM has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of IBM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.