Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.13. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 200.04 ($2.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $428.79 million and a P/E ratio of 315.83.

In other news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22). Also, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £255,000 ($335,438.04).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

