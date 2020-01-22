IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q4 guidance at $1.33 -1.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.80-5.82 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.