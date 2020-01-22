IDEX Membership (IDXM) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $108.95 or 0.01259140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $217,896.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.05467811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033721 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

