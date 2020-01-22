IDEX Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $11,813.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.03511903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,725,210 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

