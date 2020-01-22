iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $39.84 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $39.84 million and $223,788.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00005737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.98 or 0.03537900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

