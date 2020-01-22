IG Gold (IGG) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, CoinExchange, TRX Market and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,442.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IG Gold Token Profile

IGG is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold's total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold's official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold's official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, TRX Market and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

