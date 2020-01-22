Ignition (IC) Market Cap Hits $173,407.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $173,407.00 and $11.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053492 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00073261 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,636.07 or 1.00269301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034820 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,266,651 coins and its circulating supply is 1,253,478 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.