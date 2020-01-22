II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,704,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,337,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 120,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

