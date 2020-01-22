ILCoin Market Cap Tops $19.82 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and FreiExchange. During the last week, ILCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and $215,160.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023238 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005966 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000547 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,330,533,907 coins and its circulating supply is 376,837,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, IDAX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

