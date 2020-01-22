Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.93. The company had a trading volume of 507,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

