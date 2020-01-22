Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY19 guidance at $6.40-6.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.81.

In other Illumina news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.