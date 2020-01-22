Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.95. 567,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Illumina by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Illumina by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.