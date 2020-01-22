ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $948,923.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003192 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 17,479,891 coins and its circulating supply is 16,479,893 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

