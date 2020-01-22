IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IMPINJ worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,724. IMPINJ Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

