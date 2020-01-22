Incent (INCNT) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. Incent has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $16,630.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

