Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Incyte by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 7,960 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $676,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,394,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

