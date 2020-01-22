Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 1,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,289. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

