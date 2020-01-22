Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand has set its FY19 guidance at ~$6.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IR stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $138.33.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

