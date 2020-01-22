Ink Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $927,932.00 and $810.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, Gate.io and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail, CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Exmo, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinnest and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

