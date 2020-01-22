INLOCK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,103.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $25,103.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.05467811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033721 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,285,298,356 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog.

The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

