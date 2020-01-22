INMAX Reaches Market Cap of $87,446.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. INMAX has a market capitalization of $87,446.00 and approximately $22,517.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, INMAX has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.98 or 0.03537900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

