Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inogen by 49.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inogen by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

