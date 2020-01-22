InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at National Bank Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE IPO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

