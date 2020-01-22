InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,922.00 and $199.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.01240813 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,150,716 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.