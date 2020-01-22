Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys 3,220 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $11,431.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 400 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $49,946.57.

On Friday, November 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.58. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.