Insider Buying: Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Acquires 1,640 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 561,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

