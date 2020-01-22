Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 9,333 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,810. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average of $226.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

