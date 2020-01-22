Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CDXS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 271,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Codexis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

