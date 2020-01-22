Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 63,225 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $10,650,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,196.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $8,917,886.25.

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $9,239,701.50.

Shares of COUP traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,891. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,992,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after buying an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 704,683 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $106,580,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.