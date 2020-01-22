Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CFO Sells 47,969 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John B. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $311,875.00.

On Monday, November 18th, John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

DRNA stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

