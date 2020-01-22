Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Sells 11,354 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $119,330.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,200.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 4.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Energy Recovery by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

