Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESNT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. 433,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

