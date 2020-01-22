Insider Selling: Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells 19,755 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Marcus Ryu sold 25,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,637,933.48.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,510 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $788,700.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.37. 620,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,292. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,237,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,633,000. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,192,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,565,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

