Insider Selling: HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.43. The stock had a trading volume of 429,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,118. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

