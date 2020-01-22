Insider Selling: Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman Sells 133,777 Shares of Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVCR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.79. 835,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,995. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -326.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 666.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

