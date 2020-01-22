Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark T. Roskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 46 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $1,066.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 47 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,177.82.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 198,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,811. The firm has a market cap of $674.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quanterix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanterix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quanterix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quanterix by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

