Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 979 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $14,264.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after buying an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 44.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 693,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

