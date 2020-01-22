Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells 119 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $21,798.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,314.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

