Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Major Shareholder Sells 61,459 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $2,707,883.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $7,454,105.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40.

Shares of SWAV opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,836,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after buying an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

