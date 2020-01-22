Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 3,961,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Slack by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

